HCMC kicks off lifelong learning week 2025 with focus on tech mastery

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee officially opened Lifelong Learning Week 2025 this morning on Nguyen Hue walking street, rallying citizens to embrace continuous education, technology, and self-development.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders wave the flag to start the parade at the Opening Ceremony of the Lifelong Learning Week 2025

The week-long event, running from October 1 to October 7, shares the theme, "Learning to develop yourself, master knowledge and technology, contributing to building a strong and prosperous country." Dignitaries attending the opening ceremony included Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The week is packed with practical activities designed to promote continuous learning and digital literacy:

· Seminars and Practical Topics

· Digital Skills Competitions to popularize technology knowledge

· Training Classes focusing on searching and using online information safely and effectively for students and the general public.

Participants at the opening ceremony of the Lifelong Learning Week

In his opening speech, Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City stressed the urgency of continuous learning.

"Knowledge and technology are becoming key driving forces for development. In order not to fall behind and contribute to building Ho Chi Minh City into a place where knowledge – technology – creativity are closely linked to all activities, every citizen must actively self-study, pratice lifelong learning, and consider digital transformation in learning and work as an urgent task," he said.

Director Nguyen Van Hieu urged all departments, organizations, schools, and centers to create an environment that facilitates regular study for all citizens. He also called on families and clans to promote the tradition of studiousness, setting an example for the younger generation. Furthermore, People's Committees across the 168 wards, communes, and special zones are tasked with implementing plans to build a true learning society.

Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy awards scholarships to students of Saigon Ward at the opening ceremony this morning.

The ceremony featured a powerful moment of inspiration from Tran Tien Phuoc, a student from the Center for Vocational Education - Continuing Education of District 8. The man earned his high school diploma at the age of 40, shared his personal story, emphasizing his desire to be a role model for his children. He showed that even with age and busy schedules, the commitment to learning must never stop.

The Lifelong Learning Week 2025 is taking place nationwide, aiming to boost the learning movement across the community and heighten public awareness of the crucial role and significance of continuous, lifelong education.

This morning, the People's Committee of Phuoc Thanh Commune in Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated the Lifelong Learning Week for the year 2025. Students of Tan Hiep Primary School donate books to school libraries The event aims to further promote a widespread learning movement among all social strata, enhancing awareness of the importance and significance of education, particularly self-study and lifelong learning, which are essential for mastering knowledge and technology for personal development. It also seeks to strengthen the responsibility, concern, and active participation of all levels of government, sectors, organizations, social forces in the development of a reading culture and the promotion of lifelong learning. During the ceremony, leaders of the People's Committee of Phuoc Thanh urged citizens to proactively engage in continuous and lifelong learning; they emphasized the importance of applying information technology, communication, and digital platforms to create equal and convenient learning opportunities for all citizens, especially for vulnerable groups.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan