HCMC must adopt new thinking and approaches to spur development

To achieve the goal of double-digit economic growth, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang stressed that the city must adopt new thinking and new approaches to create a strong impetus for its development.

The city must make extraordinary efforts, embrace new ways of thinking, generate a sufficiently strong development impetus, and deliver substantive breakthroughs in development, he emphasized at the 7th conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term, which officially opened on July 6.

Results must be tangible and recognized

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang reviewed the city's notable achievements across socio-economic development, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the operation of the two-tier local government model, national defense and security, and Party building and the political system. He also pointed out the shortcomings and limitations that require focused efforts to address in the coming period.

To accomplish the goals and tasks set for 2026 and the years ahead, Tran Luu Quang emphasized several key priorities. Referring to the preferential mechanisms and policies granted to Ho Chi Minh City, he noted that their implementation continues to face numerous obstacles.

He therefore called on the heads of agencies, units, and localities to maintain strong and decisive leadership while enhancing coordination and close cooperation among departments, sectors, and local administrations to effectively carry out their assigned tasks.

According to the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, reports must demonstrate concrete, measurable outcomes—results that are tangible, visible, and widely recognized.

Addressing the contingent of officials, Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed that the city's leadership encourages officials—particularly members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Executive Committee—to embrace new thinking and adopt new approaches to improve the effectiveness of policy implementation. He stressed that every task must have "clearly defined personnel, responsibilities, objectives, timelines, and outcomes."

He also announced that the city's leadership will meet next week to review the key performance indicator (KPI) framework before rolling it out citywide. Once the KPI system is implemented, the performance evaluation of officials, civil servants, and public employees will no longer rely primarily on qualitative assessments but will instead be based on more specific and quantifiable criteria.

Mobilizing every effort to achieve double-digit growth

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Analyzing Ho Chi Minh City's economic performance in the first six months of 2026, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang noted that the city has never recorded such a high growth rate, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanding by 8.55 percent—the strongest first-half performance in the past decade.

However, to achieve the target of double-digit economic growth for the whole of 2026, the city must post growth rates of 11 percent and 11.8 percent in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

The city’s Party Chief described the target as posing enormous pressure. He stressed that Ho Chi Minh City must make extraordinary efforts and adopt new thinking and new approaches to generate a strong development impetus and deliver meaningful breakthroughs if it is to meet its growth objective. The city must also accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital and speed up the implementation of key projects.

In addition, he called for greater efforts to address long-standing bottlenecks. He requested the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee develop a concrete action plan, categorizing outstanding issues that require resolution—particularly those related to land—and to intensify efforts to remove obstacles facing businesses as well as stalled projects and works.

Delegates adopt the resolution. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang also called for an urgent review and inventory of publicly owned land and housing across the city. He stressed that, in principle, local authorities must have a clear understanding of all public land and property under their jurisdiction. He therefore instructed localities to work closely with the city's task forces throughout the review and inventory process to ensure that no assets are overlooked.

He directed the city to promptly complete a comprehensive database of public land and housing to strengthen asset management, with public oversight incorporated into the process.

He also underscored the importance of Party building and strengthening the city's political system. In particular, he called for greater efforts in inspection and supervision, especially through enhanced internal inspection and oversight within each agency and unit.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang further instructed the city to expedite the completion of the draft Law on Special Urban Administration for submission to the competent authorities. The bill is expected to be considered and approved by the National Assembly at its August 2026 session.

Alongside finalizing the draft law, Ho Chi Minh City must promptly prepare implementation guidelines so that the legislation can be put into effect immediately after its promulgation by the National Assembly.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh