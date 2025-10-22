HCMC keen on turning prime land into public parks

Prioritizing the allocation of land for the development of green spaces and the establishment of parks at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street in Vuon Lai Ward and the Nha Rong Wharf area in Xom Chieu Ward is essential.

The expansion of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at Nha Rong Wharf is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on Nguyen Tat Thanh Street.

On October 21, speaking with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper regarding the policy of converting prime land into public parks, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture, Vo Hoang Ngan, said that the city’s People’s Committee had issued directives concerning the land at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street, Vuon Lai Ward, and the Nha Rong Wharf area in Xom Chieu Ward. These directives were outlined in Official Notices No. 449/TB-VP and No. 450/TB-VP, both dated October 3, 2025.

According to the directives, the ratio of green park space in Ho Chi Minh City’s inner districts remains significantly below national standards. In addition, public park facilities, communal spaces, and playgrounds in central areas have yet to meet the needs and expectations of residents.

In light of this situation, prioritizing the allocation of land for the development of green spaces and the establishment of parks at No. 1 Ly Thai To Street in Vuon Lai Ward and the Nha Rong Wharf area in Xom Chieu Ward is essential. This initiative aims to improve the living environment, enhance the quality of life for residents, and advance sustainable development goals.

This policy has been a key focus for city leaders since the drafting of Ho Chi Minh City’s Master Plan to 2040, with a vision extending to 2060. During the planning process, the Department of Planning and Architecture has been assigned by the city to collaborate closely with a consortium of consultants to conduct feasibility studies and update the plan. The revised master plan is now ready for appraisal and approval.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan to 2040 with a vision to 2060, approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 1125/QD-TTg dated June 11, 2025, the aforementioned lands are designated as central area land. The specific zoning for green park spaces will be determined during the preparation, appraisal, and approval stages of the 1:2000-scale subdivision planning, which will serve as the basis for developing the detailed 1:500-scale planning as required by regulations.

The Department of Planning and Architecture has coordinated with the People’s Committees of the wards, as well as relevant departments and agencies, to review the planning, assess current conditions, and draft preliminary comprehensive planning proposals aligned with these directions, submitting the report for the consideration of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Meanwhile, according to a report from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction evaluating the results of five years of implementing four development programs under the Party Congress Resolution for the 2020–2025 term, the public green park development program has set targets to achieve at least 0.65 square meters of urban green space per capita by 2025, aiming to increase this to no less than 1 square meter per capita by 2030.

The city plans to invest in the construction of at least 150 hectares of new public parkland, increase public green spaces by 10 hectares, and plant and renovate 30,000 trees. For urban greenery, all streets with stable sidewalks and suitable infrastructure at least 3 meters wide will be planted with trees. To date, the city has developed 237.51 hectares and renovated 42,534 public trees. It is projected that by the end of 2025, the city will add 242.5 hectares of public parkland, equivalent to 0.74 square meters per capita.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh