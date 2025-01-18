HCMC inaugurates Hang Bang Canal renovation project

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hang Bang Canal Upgrade and Renovation Project was held in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, on January 17.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Hang Bang Canal renovation project (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Bui Xuan Cuong attended the event co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board in collaboration with the People's Committee of District 5, the Department of Transport, and the Construction Department.

Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Bui Xuan Cuong (3rd, L) offer gifts to affected households of the project. (Photo: SGGP)

The 1.7 km canal that flows two kilometers through Districts 5 and 6 was choked with rubbish, heavy pollution and serious encroachment.

The Hang Bang Canal Upgrade and Renovation Project is divided into several phases, including a 250-meter section from Ngo Nhan Tinh Street to Van Tuong Street in District 5 with the construction cost of VND33 billion (US$1.3 million) and site clearance cost of VND600 billion (US$23.67 million), a 500-meter section from Mai Xuan Thuong Street to Ngo Nhan Tinh Street in District 6 with the construction cost of VND67 billion (US$2.64 million) and site clearance cost of VND1,182 billion (US$46.64 million).

The project includes the construction of a 750-meter-long canal section with a width of 12 meters and a depth of 4.5 meters, green spaces on the two sides of the canal, community playgrounds; and the renovation of Phan Van Khoi and Bai Say streets; and upgrade of wastewater treatment systems and drainage.

The remaining section of the canal, which is 730 meters long from Binh Tien Street to Mai Xuan Thuong Street, will be implemented in Phase 3 in 2025-2028, with a total investment of VND2,400 billion (US$94.75 million).

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le, highly appreciated the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, the consulting units, contractors, and relevant departments for their efforts and solidarity in accelerating the project to be completed ahead of schedule.

She requested the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board to continue to implement the construction package for the wastewater collection system along the canal to direct the polluted water to the Binh Hung wastewater treatment plant. It is Phase 3 of the Hang Bang Canal Upgrade and Renovation Project, which is expected to be kicked off in 2026 with the goal of completing the project and restoring the water surface, enhancing green spaces, and renovating the entire 1.7 km section of the Hang Bang Canal by 2028.

In addition, she asked the units to continue to implement urban renovation and environmental protection projects, anti-flooding projects, and construction projects, including Binh Tien Bridge, the roads connecting Vo Van Kiet Street, Ring Road 2, Ring Road 3, to Long An Province, creating favorable conditions for internal and external transportation, promoting urban development, creating jobs, and improving the income and quality of life for the residents of Districts 5 and 6.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of District 5, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, held a ceremony to launch a tree-planting and environmental protection movement to prevent littering in Hang Bang Canal.

Delegates attend the tree-planting launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Hang Bang Canal (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh