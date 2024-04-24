HCMC hosts meeting to celebrate 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee today organized a meeting to review the country’s history celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

From left, former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang and Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, former Deputy Minister of Defense attend the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

In the history of the country's revolution, the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the National Reunification Day on April 30, 1975, are two of the most brilliant milestones. They not only mark the end of the nation's resistance war but also have a profound impact on the movement to fight for independence and freedom of many countries around the world.

From left, former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attend the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don – former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Defense, Commander of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City attended the meeting.

The meeting also saw the participation of high-ranking military and police officials, retired generals, heroes of the armed forces, heroes of labor in the reform period, Dien Bien soldiers, young volunteers, and frontline civilians who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu campaign in the city.

The meeting was held to review the nation's glorious historical journey and the young generation’s gratitude to generations of heroic martyrs and veteran revolutionary cadres through the ages of the country's history.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen reviews historical traditions with retired military and police officials (Photo: SGGP)

At the same time, it is an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City leaders to exchange and listen to valuable opinions and experiences of senior officials, and retired military and police officials contributing to the successful implementation of political, economic, cultural, social, defense and security goals and tasks in the city.

The young generations have forever owed the generals, officers, soldiers, young volunteers, frontline workers and soldiers and people participating in the Dien Bien Phu victory a deep debt of gratitude for their contributions to the historic victory in the resistance war against the US to save the country.

Moreover, the young generations have deep gratitude to veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroic martyrs, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, and all compatriots and soldiers nationwide who have contributed greatly to the long resistance war for independence, freedom, peace and development today.

After April 30, 1975, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City have had good initiatives in managing the city and made breakthroughs with many innovative policies and methods that have brought great efficiency and created widespread influence throughout the country. Based on their initiatives, the Central Government promptly made appropriate adjustments in policies.

With a dynamic and creative tradition, generations of leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City have built a modern urban area, with a great mission and stature in the process of building and developing the country. Ho Chi Minh City has risen strongly, becoming a center of economics, finance, science and technology, and the investment environment is increasingly improving.

These great achievements have paved the way for a new stage of development in the country to celebrate the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; and developing Vietnam into a developed country with high income.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan