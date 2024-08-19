HCMC hospital organizes medical knowledge week

Le Minh Khoi, Assoc Prof PhD MD – Head of the Science and Training Department of UMC – is presenting his speech in the event



This significant medical event in Southern Vietnam, attracting over 5,500 participants nationwide, is coinciding with the 30th anniversary of UMC’s establishment.

The annual Continuous Medical Education Week, held by UMC (member of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City - UMP), is not merely a testament to the institution's commitment to setting new benchmarks in healthcare but also a display of the collective efforts of esteemed experts, colleagues, and collaborating organizations.

This year welcomes 250 reports on 44 specialized topics, presented on-site as well as via the Zoom webinar platform. Beyond theoretical presentations on the latest diagnostic, treatment, and preventive protocols, the event also includes practical clinical skills workshops and surgical demonstrations led by renowned experts.

In line with the ongoing revolution in science and technology, the event delves into the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment. While the event places a strong emphasis on clinical expertise, it also addresses broader healthcare issues such as hospital management and awareness raising for public health.

Notably, topics like “Zero Harms-oriented hospital management”, “Smart patient management and care”, and “Development and application of clinical social work in healthcare” highlight a multidisciplinary and customized approach to patient care.

According to Nguyen Hoang Bac, Assoc Prof PhD MD - UMC’s Director, in the face of an increasingly complex and dynamic healthcare landscape, continuous medical education is not just a need but a necessity for ensuring high-quality patient care.

The hospital is committed to providing the most advanced diagnostic and treatment methods while simultaneously focusing on training and developing a world-class healthcare workforce.

