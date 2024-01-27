HCMC has one more new food street, walking street

A section of Phan Xich Long Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District and Dang Van Kieu Street in Can Gio outlying district have been designated as a new food street and walking street respectively.

HCMC has one more new food street and walking street

Yesterday evening, the Party Committee, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Nhuan District inaugurated Phan Xich Long culinary city on Phan Xich Long Street.

Phan Xich Long Food Street is the section from Phan Xich Long Street leading to the Rach Mieu residential area and all branch roads in wards 1, 2, 7 of Phu Nhuan District). The street has more than 220 eating and drinking establishments, including over 80 with famous domestic and foreign culinary brands.

According to Vice Chairman of Phu Nhuan District People's Committee Do Dang Ai, the district has renovated sidewalks and sanitation to make Phan Xich Long culinary street modern. This is also a food street that applies information technology to operations management.

Mr. Do Dang Ai called for the cooperation between city dwellers and the business community to proactively improve product and service quality, communication, behavior, and business standards to turn the Phan Xich Long cuisine street into a friendly and safe destination as part of plans to develop the nighttime economy.

Also yesterday night, the People's Committee of Can Gio outlying district held a launching ceremony for a walking street combined with a night food area on Dang Van Kieu Street in Can Thanh town. Presently, 65 business households with 89 areas selling items including bird's nest products, nipa honey, OCOP Can Gio specialties, and food stalls are located on 400m long Dang Van Kieu Street.

The street is bustling with business activities on weekends, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Vice Chairman of Can Gio District People's Committee Truong Tien Trien said that Resolution 12-NQ/TU of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the development orientation of Can Gio district to 2030 defines the goal that by 2030, Can Gio district will become a high qualiy resort and eco-tourism city.

To do this, it is necessary to focus on Can Gio's unique strengths, in which the night economy plays a vital role. He hoped that Dang Van Kieu Night Street would operate effectively, becoming a civilized, clean, beautiful destination for sightseeing, shopping, dining, and entertainment for people and visitors.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan