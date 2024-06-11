HCMC halts operations of fire-risk boarding houses, mini-apartment buildings

Chairman Phan Van Mai of HCMC People's Committee has ordered the immediate suspension of activities for establishments lacking adequate fire safety, firefighting, and rescue capabilities.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee has recently issued directives to enhance the management of construction regulations for mini-apartment buildings owned by households and individuals, as well as rental facilities with high population densities in HCMC.

Mr. Phan Van Mai has assigned the Department of Construction, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, and the districts and communes to proactively develop plans for inspection and supervision, promptly detect, prevent, and strictly handle violations of construction regulations within their jurisdiction and in accordance with legal provisions.

Simultaneously, they must strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee on June 3 regarding the reinforcement of management in construction order and fire prevention for mini-apartment buildings owned by households and individuals, as well as rental establishments with high population densities.

The HCMC Police Department, in association with local authorities, must actively formulate strategies to enhance State management over mini-apartment buildings owned by households and individuals and rental facilities with high population densities. These strategies must be tailored to the local context and fulfill the requirements and responsibilities of State management for the mentioned types of housing and rental facilities.

In addition, they should propose feasible solutions to address the existing shortcomings and limitations concerning mini-apartment buildings owned by households and individuals, as well as rental accommodations with high population densities operating within the area but not yet meeting the necessary fire safety and rescue standards.

The HCMC Chairman has ordered the immediate suspension of operations for establishments lacking adequate fire safety and rescue measures, which pose risks of fire and explosion, and endanger residents’ lives, health, and property.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thuy Doan