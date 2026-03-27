HCMC, Guangxi promoting high-tech agricultural cooperation

On March 27, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangxi leaders agreed to boost cooperation in smart agriculture, focusing on technology transfer, sustainable supply chains, and digital transformation.

This morning, at the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee headquarters, Vice Chairman of the Committee Bui Minh Thanh received a delegation from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (China), led by Hua Xian Hui, Vice Chairman of the People’s Government of the Autonomous Region, during their official visit to the city.

At the meeting this morning ( Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh informed about Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation, noting that the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector will maintain stable growth of approximately 2.5 percent per year. In particular, the value of high-tech agricultural production accounts for 45 percent of the total production value of the entire sector.

Regarding cooperation orientations, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized that high-tech agriculture is one of Ho Chi Minh City's priority areas. As the economic, scientific, and technological center of the country, he stressed that Ho Chi Minh City wishes to work with Guangxi to implement programs for expert exchange and technology transfer in the selection and breeding of high-quality crops and livestock.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Hua Xian Hui, Vice Chairman of the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Highly appreciating Guangxi's achievements in applying science and technology to production, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always values connecting with and learning from the experiences of dynamic localities in China to establish a safe and sustainable agricultural supply chain and promote a green economy.

For his part, Hua Xian Hui expressed his admiration for Ho Chi Minh City's dynamism and development potential. The Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region People's Government affirmed that Guangxi has always considered Vietnam a top priority trading partner for many years, valuing relations with localities and key economic regions in the South, and is ready to open its doors to strong agricultural products.

Hua Xian Hui hopes that this visit will lay the foundation for concrete cooperation projects in the field of smart agriculture, especially the application of digital transformation in agricultural product traceability and the construction of sustainable supply chains.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to concretize the discussed contents, contributing to making the cooperative relationship between the two localities deeper, more substantive, and more effective in the future.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan