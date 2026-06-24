HCMC strengthens management of domestic wastewater collection, treatment

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target that, by 2030, the urban wastewater collection rate will reach about 80 percent, while the proportion of urban wastewater treated to meet standards will reach around 40–45 percent.

The site along the northern bank of Doi Canal in Chanh Hung Ward, HCMC, is currently under construction and undergoing renovation. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a document to the People’s Committees of wards, communes, special zones, and relevant agencies regarding the implementation of tasks to enhance the collection and treatment of domestic wastewater in urban areas across HCMC for the 2026-2030 period.

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target that by 2030, the urban wastewater collection rate will reach about 80 percent, while the proportion of urban wastewater treated to meet standards will reach around 40-45 percent.

To provide a basis for finalizing the above plan, the Department of Construction requested commune-level People’s Committees to coordinate in reviewing the current status of drainage systems and wastewater connection conditions in their localities, compile difficulties and obstacles in the management and operation of drainage systems, and propose solutions to improve the urban wastewater collection rate.

The Construction Investment Project Management Boards and the Ho Chi Minh City Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center are tasked with reviewing and updating the implementation progress of ongoing or planned urban wastewater collection and treatment projects scheduled for investment during the 2026-2030 period.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh