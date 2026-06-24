Ho Chi Minh City strengthens grassroots armed forces, defense readiness

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary has called for stronger grassroots defense and security capabilities, emphasizing the need to build robust local armed forces and enhance military readiness amid increasingly complex global developments.

On the afternoon of June 23, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee held its conference to review military and defense work during the first six months of 2026. The event was chaired by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee.

Overview of the conference

In his concluding remarks, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang commended the city’s armed forces for their comprehensive achievements in local military and defense affairs during the first half of the year. He noted that the forces had effectively advised the city’s Party Committee and People’s Committee in directing and implementing military and defense tasks, while strengthening the all-people national defense posture in conjunction with the people’s security framework.

A key highlight was the timely implementation of defense infrastructure projects and the rollout of a policy assigning professional military officers to work at commune- and ward-level administrations. The initiative has helped improve professionalism and build consensus at the grassroots level.

The city is also carrying out a 500-day campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. At the same time, routine duties of the municipal armed forces have been effectively maintained.

Senior officers of Military Region 7 and delegates attend the conference.

Amid an increasingly complex global landscape, Mr. Tran Luu Quang called on leaders of the city’s 168 communes, wards and special administrative zone to remain focused on local military and defense responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling military recruitment targets, strengthening national defense and security education, implementing support policies for military families, and maintaining core forces tasked with preserving public security and social order at the grassroots level.

He also directed the city’s armed forces to further improve the quality of strategic advice, ensuring timely and accurate recommendations. The forces were urged to closely integrate socio-economic development with defense and security consolidation, enhance training quality, and maintain a high state of combat readiness to prevent being caught off guard under any circumstances.

In addition, he emphasized the importance of building a strong and clean Party organization within the armed forces and ensuring that officers and soldiers remain steadfast in their political commitment, ideology and ethical standards.

Major General Vu Van Dien, Deputy Secretary of the Military Party Committee and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, presents a report on the implementation of military and defense tasks at the conference.

Reporting at the conference, Major General Vu Van Dien, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, said that during the first six months of 2026, the city’s Military Party Committee and High Command had proactively advised city leaders on implementing military, defense and border security tasks.

They also maintained close coordination with relevant forces to monitor, assess, and forecast developments accurately, enabling authorities to respond flexibly and lawfully to emerging situations while avoiding strategic surprises.

By Manh Thang, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong