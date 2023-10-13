HCMC focuses on solving issues on organization of urban administration

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee this morning held a preliminary conference reviewing three years of implementing Resolution No.131/2020/QH14 on urban administration organization in the city.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Lieutenant-General Le Hong Nam, Director of the municipal Department of Public Security; Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thanh Trung attended the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai confirmed that the urban administration in Ho Chi Minh City promoted effectiveness in state management, administrative reform and civil service reform. Public servants have had positive changes and been more effectively than before in implementing the city's digital government.

Under the assessment after three years of implementing Resolution No.131, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee required the political system at all levels of the city to focus on building job positions in each unit and agency; building and implementing a framework of requirements for civil servants and public employees associated with implementing the Central staff policies.

Besides, agencies anđ units need to accelerate digital government and basically switch administrative activities to e-platforms by the end of 2025.

In the upcoming time, Ho Chi Minh City will arrange, adjust and overcome the issues of the city comprising decentralization and authorization from the city to districts, districts to ward- levels or issues on investment and budget and so on.

In addition, it is important to continue to coordinate with the Central agencies to complete documents proposing amendments to Resolution 131 together with related decrees and documents.

The city has also focused on studying and implementing measures to promote people's ownership rights, organizing meetings and dialogues with people and businesses in association with innovating methods to evaluate the satisfaction of people and businesses. Besides, the city will closely collaborate and promote the monitoring role of the People’s Council of Thu Duc City along with the Vietnam Fatherland Front networks at all levels.

Reporting the results of the Decree No.131's implementation, Director of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs Huynh Thanh Nhan said that Ho Chi Minh City is the pioneering locality in the country on the implementation of urban government.

During three years of implementing Resolution No.131 and Resolution No.1111, the city has gained initial achievements in implementing socio-economic tasks, national defense, social order and organizing government apparatus at all levels.

However, there have been limitations and issues in the fields of state management and administrative reform.

In order to solve the difficulties and arising issues soon, Ho Chi Minh City has also proposed the Ministry of Home Affairs to consult the Government on consideration and approval of the number of administrative staff, the number of working staff and the number of contracted workers in Ho Chi Minh City in accordance with the Resolution No. 111/2022/ND-CP following with the actual situation in the locality.