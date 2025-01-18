HCMC focuses on completing, implementing digital platforms to serve public

Ho Chi Minh City’s agencies and units must strive to ensure that the city's Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index ranks in the top five provinces and cities in the country in 2025.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the city also sets a target of having the digital economy that accounts for 25 percent of its GDP as evaluated by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai made the statement at a conference of the steering committee on administrative reform and digital transformation to review the three-year implementation of Project 06 on developing the application of population data, e-identification, and authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 held in the city on January 17.

According to the report, in 2024, departments, agencies, and localities in Ho Chi Minh City received nearly 17.8 million documents. Of these, nearly 17.6 million documents were addressed while 179,352 others are still being handled. The on-time resolution rate of the processed documents reached 99.86 percent, and the percentage of overdue documents was 0.14 percent.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City launched six digital platforms and introduced the HCMC Digital Citizen application (Digital Citizen App). Over three years of implementing Project 06, Ho Chi Minh City was the first locality in the country to complete the digitalization of four types of civil status registration synchronized with the Ministry of Justice's Civil Status Database. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security collected more than 5.7 million level 2 electronic identity accounts.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested agencies and units to focus on reviewing and identifying the need for information technology infrastructure investment to propose an allocation of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; assigning sufficient personnel to implement administrative reform, digital transformation, and Project 06 at each agency and locality; organizing employee training; completing and implementing digital platforms to ensure unified operation from the city level down to the grassroots; and carrying out measures to ensure cyber security. Heads of agencies, units, and localities must identify this as a critical task.

Translated by Kim Khanh