HCMC export furniture fair opens

HawaExpo 2025 kicked off in Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City on March 4, showcasing made-in-Vietnam furniture and wooden products for export.

Delegates cut a ribbon to kick off HawaExpo 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Jointly organized by Vietnam’s five largest wood industry associations— the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (Viforest), the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA), the Dong Nai Wood and Handicraft Association (DOWA), and the Forest Products Association of Binh Dinh (FPA Binh Dinh), the three-day event demonstrates the strength of Vietnam’s export wood industry in design and technology.

HawaExpo 2025 is regarded as a pioneering trade fair that integrates traditional values into its exhibition space, honoring Vietnam’s cultural heritage through contemporary creative ideas. The event gathers leading domestic brands in furniture, home and outdoor décor, and accessories.

To further showcase the wood industry's intrinsic strengths, HawaExpo 2025 will feature a large exhibition space with over 100 exquisite handicraft products. It will also host a Design Talk and launch the Hoa Mai Design Award 2025—an innovation platform for young designers, aiming to foster new interior design ideas and enrich the "made-in-Vietnam" product ecosystem.

On the sidelines of the expo, a series of seminars and workshops will cover e-commerce, logistics, and export standards, helping businesses stay informed, develop sustainable strategies, and flexibly adapt to international markets.

HawaExpo also supports businesses to connect with international customers through the online platform Hopefairs, and to expand sales channels on e-commerce marketplaces. It further links companies with leading global logistics service providers.

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency said HawaExpo 2025 will importantly contribute to enhancing the global visibility of Vietnamese wood products and revitalizing the industry's growth, thus helping businesses expand their networks, secure more international orders, and strengthen Vietnam’s trade and foreign investment.

HawaExpo 2025 promises to be a standout event, further promoting the presence of Vietnam’s furniture industry on the global stage.

Vietnamplus