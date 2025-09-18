Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes Steering Committee for administrative reform, decentralization

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee under the city People’s Committee on administrative procedure reform and decentralization, referred to as the Steering Committee.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong was appointed as Head of the Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee is tasked with assisting the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and its Chairman in researching, directing and coordinating the resolution of interdepartmental matters related to strategies, programs, plans, projects, objectives and solutions on administrative procedure reform, decentralization, application of information technology and digital transformation in administrative procedure management.

Additionally, the Steering Committee will support the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and its leaders in overseeing and evaluating the implementation of strategies, programs and projects, and also help city leaders promptly resolve key interdepartmental issues affecting citizens, businesses and local agencies in administrative procedure execution.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Steering Committee for Administrative Reform and Decentralization Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Head of the Steering Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong administrative procedure management information technology and digital transformation

