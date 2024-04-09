HCMC enhances fines for environmental violations

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requires localities to strengthen inspection, supervision, and sanction administrative violations in the field of environment and resolve petitions and feedback from people related to environmental protection.

Residents in Cu Chi outlying district clean their residential areas

People's committees in districts are responsible before the City People's Committee for the emergence of pollution points in the area.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a plan to implement the Campaign ‘People do not litter on roads and canals for the clean, green and environmentally friendly city’ in 2024.

The plan aims to maintain solutions that are evaluated as effective to implement the campaign, propagate and mobilize people from all walks of life to participate in environmental protection activities, contributing to clear changes in environmental sanitation in residential areas and agencies citywide.

Related agencies will propose solutions to overcome inadequacies and limitations in 2023 so that the implementation of this year’s campaign can be effective, striving to complete the targets set in the period 2022 - 2025.

Specifically, the city tries its best to achieve last year’s targets. Accordingly, all agencies and businesses located in the area will sign a commitment not to litter the streets. Moreover, all private waste collection forces will convert their operating model and establish cooperatives/enterprises/organizations with legal status. In addition, all environmental pollution points caused by backlog of waste will be resolved to prevent recurrence and additional pollution points, and the rate of polluted points being converted into community living areas will increase.

The targets set for the period 2024 - 2025 include that 80 percent of domestic solid waste collection vehicles at source to be converted to meet technical requirements, hygiene quality and environmental protection according to the present regulations.

Furthermore, 80 percent of transfer stations meet technical and environmental protection requirements according to the current regulations.

In addition, small businesses at local markets reduce the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags by 70 percent in packaging and storing products for customers and 95 percent of wards, communes and towns are environmentally friendly ones.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for organizing media events on environmental protection in the city as well as distributing propaganda materials to promote environmental protection movements in addition to praising typical models and role models in environmental protection work.

The Department of Culture and Sports continues to propagate, raise community awareness, and implement a green and environmentally friendly lifestyle in response to climate change. City dwellers will not discharge waste or plastic waste in and around areas where cultural and musical activities, festivals, and events are held.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and authorities in districts are required to focus on implementing the Campaign in 2024.

In particular, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and authorities in districts must review and completely resolve pollution points caused by backlog of waste, maintain hygiene quality in renovated areas and prevent new pollution points by strengthening inspection, supervision, and sanctioning of administrative violations in the field of environment. Administrations in Thu Duc City and districts must resolve people's recommendations and feedback related to the environment.

By Dong Son – Translated by Anh Quan