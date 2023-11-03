HCMC, Dong Nai strengthen cooperation on tasks relevant to overseas Vietnamese

A conference reviewing the two-year implementation of a cooperation program on people-to-people exchange activities of Overseas Vietnamese in the two localities was held on November 2.

The event was organized by the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of HCMC and the Union of Friendship Organizations of Dong Nai Province.

Under the cooperation program, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of HCMC and the Union of Friendship Organizations of Dong Nai Province cooperated with each other to organize three gatherings for overseas Vietnamese attracting nearly 500 delegates including entrepreneurs, investors, and intellectuals in HCMC and Dong Nai.

The two sides also coordinated to host field surveys of industrial zones in Dong Nai Province, exhibitions on OCOP products and local specialties to strengthen connections among overseas Vietnamese businesses, investors, and intellectuals and enhance trade promotion as well as encourage the Vietnamese communities abroad to contribute to Dong Nai Province’s growth.

The coordination between the two sides has contributed to promoting development cooperation between businesses, young entrepreneurs of Dong Nai province, and the overseas Vietnamese business community, and expanding investment and development opportunities in international markets.

In the coming time, the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of HCMC and the Union of Friendship Organizations of Dong Nai Province will regularly coordinate to provide guidelines and policies of the Party and State on activities for the Vietnamese community abroad, friendship exchanges for cadres and officials of the two sides.

They will continuously specify the contents of the cooperation program, and organize annual events, seminars, and conferences on works related to overseas Vietnamese in Dong Nai and HCMC.