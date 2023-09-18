HCMC donates VND5 billion to help Hanoi fire victims

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung on September 17 handed over VND5 billion (US$206,705) to victims of the tragic fire at an apartment building in the capital city of Hanoi.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong received the support donated by the people, cadres, employees, military officers, and soldiers of HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung and the HCMC delegation also visited and offered gifts to four families of the fire.

On September 12 night, a fire engulfed the mini-apartment block in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district, leaving 56 people dead and 37 others injured. Firefighters contained the blaze, but the building's location in a narrow alley caused difficulties in rescue operations. Dozens of people were trapped in the building, police said.