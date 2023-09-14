Party General Secretary sends letter of condolence to families of fire victims

In his condolences to the families of the victims, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong expressed his deep sympathy and shared the loss and pain with families grieving the loss of loved ones.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong wrote he was very sad to hear about the news that a fire broke out in the apartment building at 37 Alley 29/70 in Khuong Ha Street, Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District. The blaze killed 54 people and injured many others.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, he was deeply sorry to hear about families suffering from the pain of losing their relatives.

Additionally, he praised the functional forces, residents living near the apartment building and local authorities of Thanh Xuan District for urgently rescuing the fire victims to help minimize the loss of people. He requested all agencies and the health sector to give priority to the treatment of the injured while having timely policies to assist the families of the victims to stabilize their lives.

Furthermore, he suggested that authorities in the capital city of Hanoi ought to seriously learn a lesson from this incident. He urged responsible agencies to investigate and clarify the responsibilities of relevant organizations and individuals and strictly handle violations in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He also proposed the Prime Minister to direct the strengthening of fire prevention and fighting throughout the country. Widespread propaganda of fire fighting and prevention should be intensified on mass media so that people can increase their vigilance against fire incidents.