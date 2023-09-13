PM directly conducts inspection of Hanoi apartment fire

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the evening of September 13 visited the victims and the site of the tragic fire at a mini apartment building in the capital city of Hanoi that killed 56 people on September 12 night.

The PM asked the People’s Committee of Hanoi and functional units to quickly visit and offer condolences to families of the victims, coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to determine the fire's origin and cause, deal with consequences and individuals involved, and strictly handle wrongdoings (if have) in line with legal regulations.

He highly appreciated the units and local residents who actively participated in fighting the fire and supported those in the deadly blaze.

He then paid a visit to persons who were injured at the fire and were being treated at Bach Mai Hospital.

This morning, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung inspected the site of the apartment building fire and had a working session on giving guidance for rescue operations and investigation of fire-related incidents.

According to the Department of Public Security of Hanoi, 56 people have died in a fire that started at 11 p.m., at a mini apartment building in a small alley off Khuong Ha Street in Thanh Xuan District. Other 37 people were injured in the blaze.

The Investigation Agency under the Hanoi Police Department issued a warrant to prosecute and temporarily detained Nghiem Quang Minh, 44, owner of the building for “Violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting”.