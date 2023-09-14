Tragic apartment building inferno warning about lax management of fire safety

Apartment building inferno tragically claiming at least 56 lives - the most catastrophic ever in Hanoi - is a warning about lax management of fire safety.

Mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers of the fire victims were unable to hold back tears as they were suffering from the heart-wrenching pain after receiving the bad news of the blaze. Many were anxiously waiting for information from their loved ones at the Khuong Dinh Ward Police headquarters or in front of the Funeral Home of Hospital 103.

Hanoi City Police said that the fire killed 56 people and injured 37 others and it destroyed all people's property. Furthermore, this fire also showed major inadequacies in the management of construction orders and fire safety, especially with residential houses and mini apartments.

According to the construction permit issued by the People's Committee of Thanh Xuan District to owner of the mini apartment building Nghiem Quang Minh in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District, the house is licensed to have six floors in a total construction floor area of 1,165.9 meter squares, mezzanine, and an attic.

However, in reality, the house was built with 10 floors including 1 basement and 1 attic. The police have decided to detain the owner of the apartment building, Nguyen Quang Minh for four months to investigate violations of the fire safety code.

Yesterday afternoon, when visiting and encouraging the fire victims, Secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said that the Police Department and the City Party Committee's Inspection Committee would conduct an inspection of responsibilities of those involved in the incident.

After the apartment building inferno killed 56 people in Hanoi, the HCMC People’s Committee has prompted firefighting and rescue police agencies across the city to inspect the compliance with fire prevention and fighting regulations at apartment blocks and boarding houses.

The capital city of Hanoi authority gave financial support including VND37 million (US$1,519) for a dead person and VND12.4 million per injured person.

The Hanoi Children's Protection Fund provides additional support of VND5 million to bereaved families of dead children and VND10 million for injured children. Families in the blaze will receive more support from other socialization sources of cities, districts and social organizations.

The city also gave financial support to students, workers, and renters with VND1.5 million each month for 6 months. Injured people will receive free-of-charge medical treatment. Families also received money to buy books and school supplies for children with VND5 million each child. Local authorities will take measures to support stable housing and essential living conditions to ensure the lives of the fire victims soon return to normal.