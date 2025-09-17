HCMC discusses solutions to accelerate public investment disbursement

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized the need for the city to support localities through dedicated task forces to promptly address challenges, bottlenecks in public investment disbursement and land clearance compensation.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

This support is intended to ease the considerable workload currently facing commune-level authorities.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a conference to review the disbursement of public investment capital over the first nine months of the year on September 16.

The meeting also outlined solutions for the final three months of 2025 and discussed the implementation of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2026–2030 period.

The conference was conducted in a hybrid format, with in-person participation and online connections to commune, ward, and special administrative zone offices across the city.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, emphasized that public investment disbursement and land clearance are critical tasks. In the first half of the year, the disbursement rate showed positive results and maintained strong momentum; however, in the past two months, there have been signs of a slowdown.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee called on departments, agencies, and local authorities to focus on discussing and evaluating the progress, identifying existing shortcomings and limitations, and proposing targeted solutions to accelerate public investment disbursement in the coming time.

At the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang acknowledged and expressed understanding of the difficulties and obstacles faced by departments, agencies, and localities in the disbursement of public investment capital.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee outlined several key directions for municipal departments and local authorities to develop focused solutions aimed at accelerating public investment disbursement in the near future.

He emphasized that the city must establish a robust coordination mechanism between departments, agencies, and grassroots administrative units, such as wards, communes, and special zones, to ensure efficiency in both public investment disbursement and land clearance compensation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh delivers his speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the substantial workload currently faced by commune-level authorities, Ho Chi Minh City must support localities through dedicated task forces to promptly address challenges and obstacles in public investment disbursement, particularly in the areas of land compensation and site clearance.

At the same time, the city must soon issue a standardized set of guidelines outlining the procedures and processes for implementing public investment projects at the local level, including specific instructions on relocating electrical infrastructure to facilitate project execution.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Tho speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City will establish a dedicated hotline to receive reports and concerns from commune-level authorities to help accelerate the progress of public investment projects.

Paying close attention to construction materials for projects and works, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee urged a swift review of the total material requirements for key projects. He also called for an assessment, inventory, and compilation of a comprehensive list of construction material quarries currently operating within the city.

Furthermore, he recommended exploring mechanisms to allow fill materials to be delivered directly to project investors and contractors, aiming to reduce intermediary costs.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Nguyen Cong Vinh, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Nguyen Cong Vinh, stated that in 2025, the city has been assigned by the Prime Minister a public investment disbursement target of VND118,948 billion (US$4.5 billion).

To date, Ho Chi Minh City has disbursed VND53,712 billion (US$2 billion), reaching 45.2 percent of the allocated capital plan. In the remaining months of the year, the city needs to continue disbursing VND65,236 billion (US$2.5 billion) to meet the full amount assigned by the Prime Minister.

To ensure the achievement of the annual public investment disbursement target, besides implementing proposed solutions, Ho Chi Minh City will closely monitor the execution and disbursement progress of a portfolio comprising 34 projects with large planned capital disbursements, including 24 key projects.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh