HCMC determined to disburse VND26 trillion in public investment

HCMC continues to focus on solving businesses’ problems, supporting the market, and disbursing some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) in public investment in the second quarter this year, accounting for 35 percent.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that at an online regular meeting between the Government and localities chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 3.

The socio-economic situation of the whole country, including HCMC, saw positive changes in the first months of this year, especially in May.

Provinces and cities across the country, business community, and people were so impressed with the Government, the Prime Minister, and members of the Government in making efforts to issue policies to solve institutional problems; drastically direct disbursement of public investment capital, business and production activities; solve obstacles in the real estate market; strengthen administrative discipline, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee said.

HCMC recorded recovery signs in socio-economic development, industrial production, wholesale and retail, revenues from the sale of goods, services, and tourism, disbursement of public investment capital, credit market, corporate bond, and real estate market.

The sectors of culture, society, national defense, and security also have positive changes. These results are a reflection of the efforts of the city and the Government’s decisive actions in launching macroscopic policies, he emphasized.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged that the city still has difficulties and challenges from the world economy. Enterprises are still facing difficulties in doing procedures and see a decline in markets, orders, and revenue.

In the coming time, the city will pay attention to the implementation of the goals and missions of Politburo resolutions 24 and 31, and a new resolution to replace resolution 54.

He suggested the Prime Minister delegate the implementation of policies that were issued in the first months and give instructions for carrying out the new resolution replacing resolution 54 as well as accelerate the completion of the HCMC international financial center project and approve the plan for state-owned enterprises and enterprises with State capital in HCMC.