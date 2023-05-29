HCMC to act quickly to bring new resolution to life

HCMC is preparing for implementing a new resolution to replace Resolution 54. It needs quick actions to carry out and bring the resolution to life.

The statement was emphasized by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a conference on the socio-economic situation in May and during the first five months of the year, as well as key tasks and solutions for June 2023 held on May 29.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the Party Civil Affairs Board of the municipal People’s Committee always directs the implementation of guidelines and policies of the Party and State, the Prime Minister’s conclusions, and is preparing for a resolution replacing Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms for HCMC development.

The Party Civil Affairs Board of the municipal People’s Committee delegated the People’s Committee of the city to authorize districts to approve the C group’s projects and focused on solving businesses’ problems.

The situation of culture, society, foreign affairs, security, and order was stable. The economy saw positive changes that were reflected through the indexes of industrial production, total retail sales, and disbursement of public investment. The stock and real estate market have also warmed up. However, the economic sector still has many factors that are needed to be interested in, such as enterprises’ difficulties with orders, inventory, fire safety procedures, and investment projects.

The production and business situation of enterprises is still difficult. Disbursement of public investment capital has sharply increased in the past two months, but mainly focused on Ring Road 3 project. The implementation of site clearance of some projects is still slow. State budget revenue dropped in the past two months showing the generally difficult situation of the economy.

Social security and order have been maintained, but there are still many potential complications that need to be focused on solving in the coming time.

In the last six months of this year, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the municipal People’s Committee will pay attention to implementing the Government’s directions, and the Central’s socioeconomic guidelines as well as carrying out an implementation plan of a resolution to replace resolution 54.

In addition, the Party Civil Affairs Board will be interested in solving businesses’ problems and accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital to reach 35 percent at the end of June, concentrating on implementing site clearance tasks, completing procedures for the construction of new projects, and transferring capital.

The city’s leaders will also strengthen administrative reform and digital transformation, improve public administration performance and quality of cadres, civil servants, and public employees, implement a pilot plan of selecting and developing a ward into a smart unit, urgently complete the application for the establishment of a digital transformation center, and enhance the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

Activities of society, culture, social security, healthcare, political security, social security and order will be maintained.