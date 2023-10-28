HCMC Deputy Secretary urges to prevent criminals from producing drugs in city

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai urged to prevent drug criminals from using the city as a place to produce drugs.

He made the statement at a conference to summarize three years of implementing the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee’s action program No. 38-CTr/TU which carried out the Politburo’s directive 36-CT/TW on strengthening and improving the effectiveness of drug prevention, combat and control in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary Hai requested the police, border guards, and customs officials to organize well the fight against drug criminals with a focus on suppressing drug crimes and preventing them from using the southern largest city as a place to produce, store, and transship drugs domestically and internationally.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Police Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam said that after 3 years of implementing drug prevention and control work, he has always received regular attention, guidance and support from ministries and central agencies. The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has focused on providing drastic direction, creating a clear change in the fight against drugs amongst all sectors as well as proactively implementing many solutions flexibly and synchronously.

Local governments’ appeals to protect national security and campaigns to help drug addicts quit prove effective. Specifically, 143 recovering drug addicts have been offered employment while 95 drug addicts have received vocational training. Moreover, 48 druggies have been given nearly VND1.2 billion (US$ 48,834)as loans for starting a business. Last but not least, local administrations called for philanthropists’ support to give more than VND1.3 billion to former drug addicts who have fallen into difficult circumstances.

Roughly 1,155 people received detoxification at home and in the community and 4,402 others are currently treating addiction with the alternative drug Methadone. At the same time, the specialized force proactively grasps the situation to promptly detect new methods and tricks of criminals to adopt appropriate solutions and countermeasures to effectively fight the crime.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau suggested that departments, agencies, political organizations, unions and local authorities, especially the Ho Chi Minh City police forces, need to focus on identifying risks and challenges early, proactively and promptly advise party committees and authorities at all levels to implement plans and plans to effectively prevent and handle drug crimes. Police forces have effectively implemented various measures to mobilize the participation of the entire machinery of state and people in the fight against crime and drug law violations.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau requested units to continue to direct inspection and supervision of special business establishments to promptly detect, prevent, and handle acts of buying, selling, and organizing use. illegal drugs. Additionally, responsible agencies should make statistics and accurately evaluate the health condition of addicts, illegal drug users, people who have been showing signs of psychosis, drug addiction, and detoxified ones.

At the same time, local governments should improve the effectiveness of detoxification and drug addiction treatment as well as pay attention to supporting druggies including providing loans and employment for them so that they can soon reintegrate into the community while using the national population database and citizen identification database to effectively manage drug users and sellers.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extolled the achievements that Ho Chi Minh City Police, Border Guard, and Customs officials have lately gained in the fight against illegal drug trafficking and transportation rings.

However, the current development of drug crime is complicated as the large quantities of smuggled drugs into the city from a number of border provinces bordering Cambodia and Laos are increasing. According to the police’s investigation of the crime, the southern metropolis is not only a place for buying, selling, storing and transporting illegal drugs but also a place for large-scale drug production.

Therefore, the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee requested party committees, authorities, the fatherland front and socio-political organizations at all levels to focus on the early identification of risks and challenges to bring about changes in drug prevention, combat and control; while continuing to effectively implement the City Party Committee's Standing Committee’s Action Program No. 38 on implementing the Politburo’s Directive 36 on strengthening and improving the effectiveness of drug prevention, combat and control in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai requested the Police, Border Guard, and Customs to concentrate on fighting drug crimes, especially in the border gate area, at sea, and key areas.

In addition, it is necessary to increase financial resources for drug prevention, combat and control which was identified investment in drug prevention and control for the city’s sustainable development. Specialized forces working on drug prevention and combat from the city to the grassroots level must be trained so that they can effectively carry out tasks.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and leaders of units awarded certificates of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to 49 collectives and 19 individuals with outstanding achievements in the fight against the drug crime.