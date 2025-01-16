Nam Dinh requested to maintain double-digit economic growth

Party General Secretary To Lam today urged the northern province of Nam Dinh to carry out socio-economic development solutions to achieve a double-digit GRDP growth rate this year.

Party General Secretary To Lam on January 16 urged the northern province of Nam Dinh to carry out socio-economic development solutions to achieve a double-digit GRDP growth rate this year, focusing on utilising all resources to invest in socio-economic infrastructure.

Party General Secretary To Lam (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the provincial Party Committee as part of his visit to the locality, Party General Secretary To Lam requested the drastic implementation of the plans and projects for the restructuring of the political system to make it streamlined, strong, and efficient in accordance with the spirit of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee.

The province should work harder to complete and put into operation key projects and works, contributing to solving bottlenecks in transportation infrastructure, opening up new development spaces to improve investment attraction, and creating momentum for socio-economic development, Party General Secretary To Lam said, urging the locality to mobilise the entire political system and people in the construction of advanced and model new-style rural areas.

He stressed the importance of the comprehensive development of cultural and social fields; promoting the training of high-quality human resources; soon completing and putting into service the provincial general hospital; improving both the material and spiritual lives of locals; and preserving the rural environment.

The Party leader also highlighted strengthening local defence and military work; maintaining political security, social order and safety; as well as ensuring religious and rural security.

With its tradition, potential, and existing advantages, along with the unity, self-reliance, and aspiration for development of the local Party organisation, authorities, and people, Party General Secretary To Lam expressed his belief that Nam Dinh will successfully accomplish the set goals and tasks, contributing to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and leading the province towards rapid, sustainable, and comprehensive development, with the people enjoying an increasingly prosperous, joyful, and happy life.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025, the top leader wished every family and resident in Nam Dinh a new year filled with good health, joy, happiness, and success.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha handed over the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 88/QĐ-TTg dated January 14, 2025 regarding the establishment of the Ninh Co Economic Zone to the provincial leaders.

The province’s socio-economic situation in 2024 continued developing positively, with comprehensive results across various fields. Its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) was estimated to grow by 10.01 percent, making it rank 9th nationwide and 4th in the Red River Delta region, and enjoy the second consecutive year with a double-digit growth rate. Its index of industrial production expanded by about 14.5 percent . Total social investment grew by 18 percent, and the state budget revenue reached VND14.8 trillion (US$583.2 million), up 42 percent compared to 2023.

Earlier the same day, at the Tran Temple cultural-historical relic site, the Party General Secretary offered incense in commemoration of Tran Kings.

He offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh in Xuan Truong district, where he also visited and presented Tet gifts to the family of Dinh Quoc Phong, a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

On this occasion, the leader visited and inspected the construction of the provincial general hospital, and presented gifts to the engineers, workers, and hospital leaders.

VNA