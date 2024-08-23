HCMC delegation visits Peru

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung said the visit helps strengthen the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, especially as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1994–2024).

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung at the working session with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru Domingo Cabrera Toro

On the afternoon of August 22 (local time), during a working visit to Peru, a delegation from HCMC, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, met with Mr. Domingo Cabrera Toro, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung said the visit helps strengthen the traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, especially as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1994–2024).

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam deeply value the solidarity and strong support of the Communist Party of Peru and the Peruvian people, both during Vietnam's past struggle for national liberation and reunification and in the current era of renovation, nation-building, and defense.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that HCMC is committed to promoting effective cooperation between the two Parties and the two nations, as well as between Peruvian localities and HCMC.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung presents a gift to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru Domingo Cabrera Toro.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru Domingo Cabrera Toro presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, in November 2023, HCMC had the opportunity to host a delegation from the Communist Party of Peru, led by Mr. Hildebrando Segovia, Secretary of the Central Committee responsible for foreign affairs of the Communist Party of Peru, during their visit to the city.

During the meeting between the HCMC Party Committee and the delegation, both sides agreed to further cooperation between the two Parties, with a focus on strengthening the bond and solidarity between the two Parties and peoples. They emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the enduring friendship and unity between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of Peru.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that the HCMC Party Committee and government are committed to deepening the Vietnam-Peru relationship, leveraging each side’s strengths to contribute to the development of both nations, based on solidarity, shared viewpoints on international issues, and common interests in national development.

He proposed that both sides work together to promote the traditional friendship between their countries and peoples, helping to ensure that the public, especially the younger generation, understands and supports this relationship for the mutual prosperity of both nations.

Peru is a gateway for Vietnamese goods, including those from HCMC, to enter the Latin American market. Conversely, Vietnam, particularly HCMC, serves as an entry point for Peruvian products into the ASEAN market and the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, there is encouragement for specialized agencies from both regions to increase their exchanges, collaborations, and learning in areas such as investment attraction, people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and social welfare.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung invited the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru to visit HCMC. He expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the traditional friendship between the Communist Party of Peru and the Communist Party of Vietnam, especially between the Communist Party of Peru and the Party Committee, the government, and the people of HCMC.

Welcoming the HCMC delegation to Peru, Mr. Domingo Cabrera Toro praised the Vietnamese Party and State's policies for stabilizing the macro-economy and enhancing international integration. He emphasized that the Communist Party of Peru deeply values its traditional and close relationship with the Communist Party of Vietnam and aims to further strengthen cooperation between Peru and Vietnam for the benefit of both peoples, peace, stability, cooperation, and development. He committed to continuing efforts to advance the friendly and cooperative relations between the two Parties, States, and peoples in the coming time.

HCMC delegation takes commemorative photo with representatives of the Communist Party of Peru.

During the meeting, Mr. Ricardo Parodi, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Peru, expressed his high regard for the book ‘Some Theoretical and Practical Issues on Socialism and the Path to Socialism in Vietnam’ by late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He noted that Vietnam's economic model is a valuable reference for Peru in its process of economic and social reform.

On the afternoon of the same day, during a meeting with Ms. Teresa Mera Gomez, Peru’s Deputy Minister of Commerce, and Ms. Madeleine Burns Vidaurrazaga, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung emphasized the potential for enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and Peru, in general, and between HCMC and Peru, in particular, especially in trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The HCMC delegation during a meeting with Ms. Teresa Mera Gomez, Peru's Deputy Minister of Commerce, and Ms. Madeleine Burns Vidaurrazaga, Deputy Minister of Tourism

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung shared that HCMC, as Vietnam's leading economic, cultural, educational, and technological hub, aims to contribute to more effective cooperation between the two countries, especially in trade, where there is considerable growth potential.

Trade turnover between HCMC and Peru has been relatively modest this year, totaling around US$20 million.

Despite covering only about 0.6 percent of the country’s land area and housing 10 percent of its population, HCMC is home to nearly one-third of the nation’s businesses. It contributes approximately 23 percent of the GDP, 27 percent of total budget revenue, 25 percent of export turnover, and attracts over 40 percent of the country’s total FDI projects. These factors provide a strong foundation for advancing economic and other forms of cooperation with Peru.

Additionally, HCMC is a major tourism center in Vietnam, leading in revenue, the number of visitors and travel agencies, and tourism infrastructure.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung stressed that with its existing advantages and potential, both Vietnam, including HCMC, and Peru have significant opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, attract investment, and create better conditions for businesses from both countries.

He suggested that both sides should enhance market exploration of each other’s opportunities, and encourage and facilitate participation in fairs, exhibitions, and forums. He also hoped the Peruvian government would support the Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair, scheduled for March 26 to 29, 2025.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed potential cooperation in promoting tourism, developing new travel products and experiences for visitors in HCMC and Lima, and collaborating on infrastructure development, as well as boosting trade and investment activities.

Over the past decade, HCMC’s exports to Peru have grown from US$19 million in 2013 to $23 million in 2023, peaking at $35 million in 2019. In the first seven months of 2024, the city's exports to Peru totaled $13 million. Imports into HCMC from Peru have shown fluctuating growth, increasing from $3.8 million in 2013 to $6.5 million in 2023, with a peak of $15.3 million in 2019. The main export products from the city to Peru include footwear, textiles, and garments.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Thuy Doan