HCMC, Cuba explore cooperation in construction

Leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) always value promoting cooperation with Cuba in various areas.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told at a reception for Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana in the city on March 29.

Mr. Mai said the city always seeks cooperation opportunities for mutual development with Cuba. Apart from cooperation programs at the Government, ministry and local levels, he suggested both sides further step up collaboration among businesses.

Both sides will study specifically the list of businesses and fields of mutual interest and need for investment cooperation, thereby launching cooperation and investment promotion activities in each other's areas, he said.

Speaking highly of the quality of Cuban experts working in Vietnam, Mr. Mai said Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote cooperation in fields of Cuba’s strength such as transportation, construction, health care, sport health and agriculture.

The host urged the two sides to facilitate youth exchanges and tourism to raise mutual understanding and solidarity between the two peoples, contributing to consolidating and cultivating Vietnam-Cuba friendship.

The Cuban Minister, for his part, said generations of leaders of the Cuban Party, State and people always do their best to develop fine traditions between the two nations.

He added that his working trip aims to Ho Chi Minh City aims to seek opportunities in the supply of experts and in construction, learn about new production technology and call on local firms to invest in Cuba.

Cuba always wishes to and stays ready to cooperate with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, in all fields; and is willing help the city unconditionally in its ability to jointly build a good future for both sides, he said.