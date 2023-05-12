HCMC Construction, Transport departments asked to ensure setting plans

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung conducted supervision on the implementation of public investment tasks in the 2021-2025 period at the Construction and Transport departments on May 11.

Related News HCMC People’s Council requires to solve problems to accelerate traffic projects

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the HCMC Transport Department Phan Cong Bang said that as of March, the department disbursed about VND18,000 billion (US$767 million) out of the assigned capital of VND49,483 billion (US$2.1 billion).

The HCMC Transport Department proposed the municipal People’s Council prioritizes allocating capital for PPP projects, inter-regional projects, main traffic roads, and the city’s seaports.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Construction Department Le Tran Kien also suggested a supplement of the 2021-2025 medium-term capital of VND3,500 billion (US$149 million) for nine drainage projects, VND2,879 billion (US$128 million) for 56 tree planting projects, and VND802 billion (US$34 million) for 51 projects of public lighting systems.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung asked the two departments to coordinate with units and sectors to promptly overcome challenges and difficulties to implement projects and reach a disbursement rate of 95 percent this year as well as check and evaluate the implementation progress and ability to complete projects that were allocated capital.