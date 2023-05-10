HCMC People’s Council requires to solve problems to accelerate traffic projects

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le conducted supervision of the implementation of public investment tasks in the 2021-2025 period at the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC on May 10.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, Luong Minh Phuc said that the board managed and invested in 166 projects with a total capital of VND48 trillion in the medium-term public plan for the 2021-2025 period. 135 out of these projects are expected to be built in this phase while the remaining works will be moved to the next phase. In 2023, the assigned capital is about VND35,000 billion. The municipal Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board disbursed more than VND4,000 billion, achieving 21 percent of the target.

A number of projects were delayed for years due to problems in site clearance work, procedures for assessment and approval, and increase in the total investment capital due to rising site clearance costs. In addition, the cooperation between agencies and districts in implementing the projects took a lot of time affecting the project implementation progress.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC proposed the standing board of the municipal People’s Council pay attention to providing medium-term sources of finance for the new, urgent, and key projects to complete the construction works in the 2021-2025 tenure, contributing to reducing traffic congestion; and solving problems in site clearance compensation.

Relevant departments and units need to study and exploit the clean land funds that are set to be auctioned to generate revenue for the city’s budget to reinvest in key transport works when planning traffic projects, said Mr. Luong Minh Phuc.

At the working session, delegates said that the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board needs to specifically point out reasons, obstacles, and responsibilities of relevant sites for the slow implementation of the projects. The supervision aims to seek measures for solving problems of projects instead of listening to general reports.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le suggested the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board complete specific reports, clarify reasons causing project delays, and display measures of problem-solving performances as well as actively coordinate with agencies and districts to handle obstacles in site clearance to accelerate the construction of the projects, determine capital needs with the aim of efficient capital allocation.

Currently, there are still many unfinished transport works and projects managed by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board in the city. This has caused not only travel problems but also great economic losses. The half-done projects include the expansion projects of Luong Dinh Cua Street and National Road 50, the construction projects of Tang Long, Nam Ly, Long Kieng, Tan Ky-Tan Quy and Ba Hom bridges, a road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh District, An Phu intersection, Ms.Le noted.