HCMC-Con Dao high-speed ferry to be temporarily suspended

General Director of Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company Vu Van Khuong said that the operation of the high-speed boat service has encountered several shortcomings affecting tourists' choices, such as Sai Gon - Hiep Phuoc port located far away from the city center requiring a transfer service to transport passengers from downtown to the pier, weather impact on passenger transport. Therefore, the company will temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route and look for another suitable plan.
After the high-speed boat route connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island is temporarily suspended, the four-storey ship named Thang Long with over 1,000 seats will serve Vung Tau - Con Dao route, Mr. Vu Van Khuong said.