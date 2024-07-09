Travel

HCMC-Con Dao high-speed ferry to be temporarily suspended

SGGPO

Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company on July 9 said it would temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province due to ineffective operations, starting on July 29.

11-2055.jfif
The first high-speed boat route connecting Vung Tau City and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province is launched on March 8. (Photo: SGGP)

General Director of Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company Vu Van Khuong said that the operation of the high-speed boat service has encountered several shortcomings affecting tourists' choices, such as Sai Gon - Hiep Phuoc port located far away from the city center requiring a transfer service to transport passengers from downtown to the pier, weather impact on passenger transport. Therefore, the company will temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route and look for another suitable plan.

After the high-speed boat route connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island is temporarily suspended, the four-storey ship named Thang Long with over 1,000 seats will serve Vung Tau - Con Dao route, Mr. Vu Van Khuong said.

Related News
By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company high-speed boat HCMC-Con Dao high-speed ferry temporarily suspended

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn