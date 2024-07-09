HCMC-Con Dao high-speed ferry to be temporarily suspended

Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company on July 9 said it would temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province due to ineffective operations, starting on July 29.

The first high-speed boat route connecting Vung Tau City and Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province is launched on March 8. (Photo: SGGP)

General Director of Phu Quoc High-Speed Joint Stock Company Vu Van Khuong said that the operation of the high-speed boat service has encountered several shortcomings affecting tourists' choices, such as Sai Gon - Hiep Phuoc port located far away from the city center requiring a transfer service to transport passengers from downtown to the pier, weather impact on passenger transport. Therefore, the company will temporarily suspend the operation of the high-speed boat route and look for another suitable plan.

After the high-speed boat route connecting HCMC and Con Dao Island is temporarily suspended, the four-storey ship named Thang Long with over 1,000 seats will serve Vung Tau - Con Dao route, Mr. Vu Van Khuong said.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh