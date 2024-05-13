HCMC-Con Dao high-speed ferry service put into operation

On the morning of May 13, Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company held a ceremony to officially launch the high-speed ferry route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao Island.

HCMC leaders cut the ribbon to inaugurate the high-speed ferry route from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao and vice versa.

Among the attendees were Deputy Permanent Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

During the ceremony, Mr. Vu Van Khuong, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company, announced that the company had collaborated with the Ministry of National Defense to construct the vessel for this passenger transportation service.

The vessel, named Thang Long, adheres to international standards and boasts modern equipment, guaranteeing the utmost safety standards in maritime transportation globally.

Embarking on its maiden voyage at 7 a.m. on May 15, the Thang Long will set sail from the Hiep Phuoc Port in Nha Be District, situated 22km away from the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

The vessel, crafted from aluminum alloy, spans almost 80 meters in length and over 9.5 meters in width, with four decks and a capacity for 1,017 passengers. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 35 nautical miles per hour, this high-speed ferry can make the journey to Con Dao in just 4.5 hours when weather conditions are favorable.

Operating three voyages weekly, the vessel departs at 7 a.m. from the Saigon - Hiep Phuoc Port and returns from Ben Dam Port (Con Dao Island) to Ho Chi Minh City at 1 p.m. Ticket prices range from VND615,000 to VND1.1 million per trip, depending on passenger category and ticket class.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, stressed that the high-speed boat's operation will cater to the travel needs and bolster connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in the Southeastern region.

Moreover, it will offer passengers more choices when traveling from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, a captivating tourist spot adorned with sacred historical sites, closely tied to the nation's heroic history.

Mr. Bui Hoa An noted that upon receiving approval from the Ministry of Transport to pilot passenger sea transportation between Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao, with support from the Maritime Administration of Ho Chi Minh City, the Maritime Administration of Vung Tau, and relevant departments, Phu Quoc High-Speed Boat Joint Stock Company completed all procedures to officially operate the fixed passenger transportation route between the two destinations within just one month.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan