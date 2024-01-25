State leader extends Tet greetings to people, forces in Dong Thap

President Vo Van Thuong visited and offered Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to people, the mobile police, and the customs force of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on January 25.

President Vo Van Thuong (3rd from left) presents tokens of charity houses for needy citizens in Dong Thap. (Photo: VNA)

In Hong Ngu, he applauded this border district’s fulfillment of all development targets for five consecutive years, 2019 - 2023, with rapid poverty reduction and people’s improved life quality.

The State leader asked the Party organizations, administrations, and people of Hong Ngu and Tan Hong districts along with Hong Ngu City to stay united to strongly develop their localities and eradicate poverty in the near future. He also required that the provincial authorities further develop socio-economic infrastructure to facilitate trading and pay more attention to education, health care, and social security.

He told the local border guard and police forces to keep close monitoring of the local situation, give timely advice to authorities, and stay ready to respond to any circumstance.

Talking to residents, he called on them to join hands with authorities to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, expressing his hope that they will maintain solidarity to together move forward.

President Vo Van Thuong visits the mobile police battalion of Dong Thap. (Photo: VNA)

Visiting the mobile police battalion of Dong Thap, President Thuong highly valued the unit’s performance in helping guarantee local security and order.

Given complex developments in the region and the world and sabotage activities by hostile forces, he asked the public security forces, including the mobile police, to uphold their traditions, step up the building of an elite, and modern public security force, and strong Party organization that is truly a trustworthy source of support for people.

Coming to send Tet greetings to the customs sub-department of the Thuong Phuoc International Border Gate, President Thuong noted Thuong Phuoc is an important international waterways border gate in the Mekong Delta and critical to trade activities between Vietnam and Cambodia.

He spoke highly of the sub-department’s performance in customs clearance, smuggling and trade fraud combat, and e-customs implementation.

The leader went on to say that as trade between the two countries is on the rise, the sub-department needs to exert stronger efforts to fulfill tasks, including facilitating trade in farm produce, improving personnel capacity, and submitting timely proposals to authorities to respond to any issue emerging, thus helping ensure peace, stability, and development along the border.

He also asked the customs forces to pay due attention to the ties with the Cambodian side to help strengthen relations.

