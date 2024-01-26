National

State, NA leaders pay pre-Tet visits to Long An, Lang Son

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on January 25 visited and presented gifts to the public security force of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Ms. Xuan acknowledged and appreciated the achievements gained by the unit in ensuring security and order, as well as in the province’s socio-economic development.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan gives gifts to students in Long An



She requested the provincial Department of Public Security to promote the achieved results, and continuously innovate their mindset and ways of doing to well complete their assigned political tasks.

The Vice President also visited and presented a Tet gift to Heroic Mother Huynh Thi Tieu in the province’s Tan An city.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai paid a pre-Tet visit to the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.

Extending his new year wishes to officers and soldiers at the Chi Lang Border Guard Station and the staff working at the Na Cang Border Gate, Mr. Hai asked them to build a comprehensively strong border guard force well fulfilling its task of safeguarding the national sovereignty, and ensure combat readiness during the Tet holiday.

In Binh Xa commune, Dinh Lap district, he gave 160 gifts to policy beneficiaries, the poor, and prestigious people among ethnic minorities.

VNA

