State President visits oil and gas staff in Ba Ria-Vung Tau ahead of Tet

State President Vo Van Thuong visited the central drilling rig of the Cuu Long Joint Operating Company, offering New Year wishes to its officials and engineers representing the 60,000-strong staff in the oil and gas industry.

President Vo Van Thuong meets staff of Cuu Long Joint Operating Company (Photo: VNA)

Since its establishment in 1998, the Cuu Long JOC has so far pumped up over 415 million barrels of oil, generating a total revenue of more than 30 billion USD. This outstanding performance has translated into a contribution of nearly 14 billion USD to the State budget, solidifying its standing as Vietnam's second largest oil contractor.

President Thuong said he is delighted to witness the company's remarkable growth. Beginning with a modest 31 personnel, the rig now boasts a team of 350 officials, engineers, and workers, with 94 percent of them being Vietnamese.

Commending the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) for overfulfilling its financial and production targets ahead of schedule, Thuong highly valued their substantial revenue of nearly 1 quadrillion VND (41.6 billion USD) last year.

The success of collaborative endeavors like Cuu Long JOC serves as a beacon of international cooperation, delivering significant national benefits, fostering confidence among foreign partners, and crucially contributing to the upskilling of the industry's workforce, he stressed.

The leader urged officials, Party members, and employees of Petrovietnam to deeply understand the intrinsic link between economic development and ensuring national defence and security.

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) draws near, he directed leaders of Cuu Long JOC and drilling rigs to prioritise the well-being of workers, ensuring a joyous and warm Tet holiday for all.

In the morning the same day, the President visited and delivered gifts to the PTSC port of the PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, a unit established in 1993 that specialises in providing essential services for the energy and oil and gas sectors.

