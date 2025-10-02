HCMC Chairman receives leaders of Dutch businesses

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, received executives from Dutch corporations and business associations currently investing and operating in Vietnam on October 2.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Among the attendees were Mr. Gabor Fluit, Chairman of the Dutch Business Association in the Netherlands and CEO of Royal De Heus Group; Mr. Wieste Mutters, Chairman of the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam and CEO of Heineken Vietnam; Ms. Fleur Goote, Executive Director of the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam; Mr. Vu Manh Hung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hung Nhon Group, a key Vietnamese partner of Dutch enterprises; along with senior officials from Ho Chi Minh City’s departments and agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the Netherlands remains one of the European Union’s leading partners in trade and investment with Vietnam, particularly in areas such as climate change response, green development, and environmental adaptation. In Ho Chi Minh City, Dutch enterprises have actively engaged in key sectors including port infrastructure, agriculture, food processing, and renewable energy. The city welcomes continued investment from Dutch businesses and affirmed that it is cultivating new strategic advantages to foster development.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, Ho Chi Minh City is actively implementing a strategic vision to transform itself into an international financial hub, a center for high-tech innovation, maritime economy, and modern industry. Notably, the 800-hectare International Financial Center project in Thu Thiem New Urban Area has drawn significant interest from global investors.

In parallel, the city is accelerating transport infrastructure development, streamlining administrative procedures, and enhancing public services to better support the business community.

He also called on the Netherlands to collaborate in training high-quality human resources to meet the demands of the digital era.

Representatives of Dutch enterprises expressed their appreciation for the timely support provided by the Ho Chi Minh City authorities in addressing business challenges. As of the end of 2024, total Dutch investment in the city has exceeded US$5.1 billion, with a focus on logistics, high-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, agricultural and food processing, and services. Currently, more than 140 Dutch companies are operating in Vietnam, of which 125 have established their headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ms. Fleur Goote noted that the Dutch business community highly values Vietnam’s market potential and its workforce. She affirmed that the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge between businesses and local authorities, working closely with Ho Chi Minh City to address challenges and promote sustainable development.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh