HCMC’ Chairman: press agencies to further accompany city's development

The National Press Forum, as part of the National Press Festival 2024, took place in HCMC on March 15.

Delegates attend the National Press Forum in HCMC on March 15.

The event was co-organized by the Vietnam Journalists Association, the HCMC People’s Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event saw the presence of Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai

In his speech at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the Politburo has directed the development of the southern metropolis by issuing Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045. In addition, the National Assembly also approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city. HCMC is focusing on investing in developing its transportation infrastructure, and completing and putting into operation effective and efficient public service projects to contribute to strengthening the city's productivity.

He hoped that the media sector would provide analysis, suggestions, and advice to the city government in planning development strategies.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung

According to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, digital technology has significantly impacted the field of journalism and media, creating fundamental changes in this sector. Therefore, the press needs to innovate and expand its information space.

He emphasized that the press needs a new space, new production forces, new production resources, new production factors, and new driving forces for its further development. The new space is a digital space. The new production force is digital technology. The new production resource is digital human resources. The new production factor is digital data. The new driving force is digital innovation and creativity. Therefore, investing in digital technology, digital human resources, digital data, and digital innovation and creativity will be an investment for the future of the media.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai

At the forum

The National Press Forum

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh