Booth of SGGP Newspaper at 2024 National Press Festival lures numerous readers

On March 15 morning, the 2024 National Press Festival was officially opened with a bustling crowd of more than 300 press agencies across the country and readers.

Locating in the center of the exhibition space, the booth of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper is eye-catching and decorated with its publications along with articles on its electronic versions via a screen attracting readers' attention.

Attending and speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van said that the newspaper has prepared for both the display space and contents to introduce to readers the stature of a Party newspaper during 49 years of its formation and development.

At the press festival, many newspapers have created their features such as a talk show from the Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper, a mini-game show offering questions about Traffic Law and giving souvenirs from the Traffic Newspaper, a mini-game for readers to answer multiple choice questions and receive gifts at the booth of Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper.

Some photos captured at the booth of SGGP Newspaper at the 2024 National Press Festival this morning:

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong