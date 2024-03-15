Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in HCMC

A flower offering ceremony to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh was held at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 on March 15.

Party and State leaders offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized to mark the opening day of the 2024 National Press Festival which officially opened on Le Loi Sreet in the city's downtown with the participation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Vietnam Journalists Association and representatives of press agencies throughout the country.

The ceremony saw the presence of Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang; Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association; Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, together with leaders of HCMC and the Vietnam Journalists Association.

Delegates express deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates pose for a group photo at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 on March 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence, and vowed to continue to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality, and style.

Late President Ho Chi Minh was a great journalist and founder of the Vietnamese revolutionary press. He was also a teacher of generations of Vietnamese revolutionary journalists. His teachings to journalists are precious and have been transferred from generation to generation of journalists.

The 2024 National Press Festival takes place in HCMC from March 15-17. The event brings together journalists’ associations of cities and provinces, nearly 300 press agencies nationwide, and OCOP products from 50 localities across the country.

In the framework of the event, a national press forum will be held with the participation of over 600 press agencies and 10 discussions attracting 60 speakers from local and international media agencies.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia (R) and delegates visit the display booth of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper at the 2024 National Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and delegates visit the display booths of press agencies at the 2024 National Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong , Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh