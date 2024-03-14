Over 600 press agencies gather at 2024 National Press Festival

The Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee coordinated with the Municipal Department of Information and Communications to host a press conference on March 14 to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi chairs the press conference.

At the press conference, journalist Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association provided information about the 2024 National Press Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the 2024 National Press Festival will open at 8 a.m. on March 15 on Le Loi Street in District 1.

Journalist Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association provides information about the 2024 National Press Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

The scale of press booths at the 2024 National Press Festival is double bigger than the 2023 press festival with nearly 300 press agencies, associations and press training facilities; 64 booths displaying OCOP products from 50 provinces and centrally-run cities that showed the attraction and role of domestic media and journalism in promoting the regional economy.

Within the framework of the press festival, there is the first national press forum, gathering more than 600 press agencies nationwide. Ten discussion sessions will take place after the plenary forum, with 60 speakers from domestic and foreign press agencies.

A representative of the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board provides information about several key projects of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the press conference, a representative of the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board provided information about several key projects of Ho Chi Minh City.

Particularly, the project of dredging, improving the environment and building the Xuyen Tam canal infrastructure from Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe canal to Vam Thuat River, Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts have completed the work of selecting contractors on consulting survey, making construction drawing design and quotation.

The Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board together with the construction design consultant unit and volume consulting unit are urgently completing construction drawing design documents and evaluation of the cost estimate of the bidding package XL-03, a section from Luong Ngoc Quyen Street to Vam Thuat River to submit for appraisal in March and approval in April, soon carry out the work of selecting construction contractors and supervision units to ensure construction progress for a section through Go Vap District in August.

As for the project of dredging, improving the environment and building infrastructure of the North bank of Doi Canal in District 8, the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board is closely coordinating with the District 8 People's Committee to implement the project synchronized with compensation and resettlement support.

Regarding the urban embellishment project and investment and construction project of the Ngo Gia Tu apartment complex, the District 10 People's Committee informed that the project has been put into the planning of the district.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong