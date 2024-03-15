2024 National Press Festival officially opens in HCMC

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (8th, R) and delegates cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is co-organized by the Vietnam Journalists Association, the HCMC People’s Committee in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Attending the opening ceremony of the festival was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, along with leaders of HCMC and the Vietnam Journalists Association, and representatives of press agencies throughout the country.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh emphasized that this is a big festival in the media sector greeting achievements and development of the country and HCMC.

The 2024 National Press Festival attracts 120 display booths featuring unique and typical press publications of hundreds of press agencies nationwide, and journalists’ associations of 63 cities and provinces across the country.

The stalls show an overview of contemporary Vietnamese media presenting profession, humanity, and modernity, especially the booth introducing Vietnamese Revolutionary Press in 1925-2024 and stories of dedication and sacrifice, labor and creativity of generations of journalists.

Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh and delegates at the display booth of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 National Festival will bring to the public, journalists, and members of journalists’ associations practical, in-depth, high-quality and large-scale professional activities, exhibitions, and art programs.

In the framework of the event, a national press forum will be held with the participation of over 600 press agencies and 10 discussions attracting 60 speakers from local and international media agencies.

The festival is also an opportunity to honor the great achievements and strong development, the spirit of innovation and creativity, dedication and responsibility, and a strong will of the rise of the Vietnamese press as well as significant contributions of individuals, collectives, and businesses to the cause of Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized that the National Press Festival 2024 is a meaningful and important event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925- 2025).

Press agencies and all-level press associations need to continue to research and effectively implement the Party's guidelines, policies, and laws of the State, thoroughly grasp Directive No. 43-CT/TW dated April 8, 2020, by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing the Party’s leadership over the operation of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the new situation, the PM’s decisions on the national press development and management planning until 2025, and the strategy for digital transformation in journalism by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia beats the drum to open the 2024 National Press Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (R) receives Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visting the newspaper's stall. (Photo: SGGP)

He suggested that the association at all levels and press agencies build a cultural space in journalistic activities, seek solutions for improving competitiveness, protect copyright, and fight against fake news and the spread of false information to create a healthy information society.

Media units need to strongly implement digital transformation, increase human resource training in professional expertise, and pay attention to social media trends as well as prevent and combat corruption and negative phenomena.

On this occasion, the organization board will select and present awards, including Spring Publication Cover Design, Impressive Booth, Impressive Radio Program on Tet holiday, Impressive TV Program on the Lunar New Year, Impressive Tet Newspaper Website Design, and the Best Report on the 2024 National Press Festival.

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh