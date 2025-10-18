HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc receives Intel Vice President

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Ms. Sarah Kemp, Vice President for International Government Affairs at Intel Corporation on the afternoon of October 17 (local time).

The event was part of his working trip to the United States. During the reception, Ms. Sarah Kemp noted that Ho Chi Minh City has strong potential for growth in the semiconductor supply chain.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc receives Ms. Sarah Kemp, Vice President for International Government Affairs at Intel Corporation on the afternoon of October 17 (local time), as part of his working trip to the United States.

In April 2025, Intel’s global suppliers arrived in Vietnam to help local enterprises integrate into Intel’s supply network. Intel also plans to hold a similar event in 2026 to mark the 20th anniversary of its investment in Vietnam, with hopes of co-hosting the celebration alongside Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Regarding human resource development, she shared that Intel is currently collaborating with city agencies on AI training initiatives. Next week, Intel will partner with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance to train public officials in AI applications and with Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City to organize AI training programs for students.

Expressing appreciation for Intel’s contributions to the city’s development, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Intel’s facility at Saigon Hi-Tech Park is not only a manufacturing site but also a symbol of HCMC’s success in attracting high-tech investment.

By the second quarter of 2025, Intel Products Vietnam has recorded a cumulative export value of over US$100 billion, and has recently begun producing state-of-the-art 18A semiconductor chips.

The city envisions Intel Products Vietnam becoming a leading hub for advanced semiconductor packaging and testing, serving as the place where Intel’s most sophisticated and high-value products are completed and launched to the world, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc noted.

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc worked with Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations.

HCMC People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and his delegation meet with Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations in New York.

At the working session, Ambassador Do Hung Viet suggested that Ho Chi Minh City–U.S. Autumn Forum be held annually or at least every two years to strengthen cooperation, especially with New York.

He also noted that the New York Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of US$60 trillion, provides a valuable model for Ho Chi Minh City to learn from in developing its International Financial Center.

During the visit, the city’s working delegation also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

By Tran Hung, Nguyen Quoc, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong