HCMC Chairman authorized to apply special metro development mechanisms

Specifically, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is empowered to organize the formulation, appraisal, investment approval and adjustment of urban railway projects, including TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) projects, following procedures applicable to the city’s Group-A projects.
Additionally, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee may also decide to divide projects into component or sub-projects without having to apply the project-splitting regulations under construction laws; extend project implementation timelines without increasing the total investment and without carrying out project adjustment procedures; determine whether urban railway structures, such as stations, bridges and intersections, require architectural design competitions; apply contractor appointment for consulting, construction, EPC, turnkey packages and investor selection in accordance with bidding laws; and separate compensation, support and resettlement activities into independent projects.