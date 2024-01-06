HCMC celebrates 45th anniversary of southwest border defense victory

A ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s southwest border defense war and Vietnam-Cambodia joint victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024) was held in HCMC on January 5.

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the HCMC High Command, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organization, and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in HCMC.

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command and Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in HCMC said that volunteer Vietnamese soldiers stood side by side with the revolutionary armed forces and people of Cambodia to topple the Pol Pot regime and liberate Phnom Penh on January 7, 1979 to build a new society.

He emphasized that the date January 7, 1979, went down in history as a milestone of international solidarity, affirming the special friendship between the two peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command and Chairman of the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in HCMC speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Oum Charya, Deputy Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to HCMC stresses that the date January 7, 1979, is a significant and momentous historical day for the Cambodian people. (Photo: SGGP)

In her speech, Mrs. Oum Charya, Deputy Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to HCMC expressed her sincere thanks to the leadership of the Party, the State, and HCMC’s government for organizing a solemn meeting.

The date January 7, 1979, is a significant and momentous historical day for the Cambodian people, she noted.

The Deputy Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia in HCMC hoped that the cooperative and friendly relationship between the two countries would continue to be further developed and strengthened in the coming time.

Outstanding Cambodian students attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh