Exhibition honoring Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity held in Can Tho
SGGP
The Political Department of Military Region 9 held an exhibition on the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia at the Museum of Military Region 9 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 4.
The event aims to mark the 40th anniversary of Vietnam’s southwest border defense war and Vietnam-Cambodia joint victory over the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime (July 7, 1979 - 2024).
The exhibits include 300 photos, documents, and items on the long-standing traditional solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, two States, and two peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia; the Party's foreign policy; tasks of protecting the country; Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity during the war of national liberation; crimes of Khmer Rouge under the leadership of Pol Pot and senior member of the Khmer Rouge Ieng Sary; international missions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to help the Cambodian people overthrow the genocidal regime of Khmer Rouge.