Exhibition honoring Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity held in Can Tho

The Political Department of Military Region 9 held an exhibition on the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia at the Museum of Military Region 9 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 4.

The event aims to mark the 40th anniversary of Vietnam’s southwest border defense war and Vietnam-Cambodia joint victory over the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime (July 7, 1979 - 2024).

The exhibits include 300 photos, documents, and items on the long-standing traditional solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, two States, and two peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia; the Party's foreign policy; tasks of protecting the country; Vietnam-Cambodia solidarity during the war of national liberation; crimes of Khmer Rouge under the leadership of Pol Pot and senior member of the Khmer Rouge Ieng Sary; international missions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to help the Cambodian people overthrow the genocidal regime of Khmer Rouge.

The exhibition will run until February 29.

Major General Le Minh Quang, Chief of the Political Department of Military Region 9 speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh