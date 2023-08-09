HCMC bolsters cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting Vice Governor of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province Lee Dal-hee on August 9.

Mr. Hoan said that on the foundation of the sound partnership between Vietnam and the RoK in all fields, especially the economy, the relations between the city and RoK localities have also been fruitful.

In order to implement cooperation between HCMC and Gyeongsangbuk, he asked specialized agencies of the two localities to work together to design an action plan focusing on cultural exchange, tourism promotion, investment cooperation, and experience sharing in local administration.

The municipal leader suggested that the localities organize an HCMC cultural, trade, and tourism day in Gyeongsangbuk in 2024 while establishing twinning relations among universities in the two localities, holding exchanges for students of the two sides, and coordinating human resources training and training skilled workers for the RoK.

For her part, Lee hailed the positive results in the twinning relations between Gyeongsangbuk and HCMC, affirming that the province hopes to continue promoting a close and effective partnership with HCMC, especially in promising areas of mutual interest, thus bringing practical benefits to both sides.

She spoke highly of the economic potential of HCMC and proposed leaders of the city create favorable conditions for RoK enterprises, including those from Gyeongsangbuk, to invest and run long-term businesses in the city.

Her province is in need of high-quality human resources for local industrial parks, especially in the fields of electronic components and steel manufacturing, she said, underlining that the locality hopes to strengthen labor collaboration with HCMC.

Gyeongsangbuk is willing to work with HCMC in organizing exchange programs for young intellectuals of the two sides, and bringing second-generation Vietnamese children born in the RoK to HCMC for study, she said.