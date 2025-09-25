HCMC assigns 18 officials to support HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway construction

Design of Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang, has signed decisions to assign 18 civil servants to three communes, including Nhuan Duc, Phu Hoa Dong, and Thai My, to support local authorities in land compensation and site clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway project.

Accordingly, seven civil servants have been seconded to Nhuan Duc Commune, seven to Phu Hoa Dong Commune, and four to Thai My Commune. These officials will be under the management of the Cu Chi Compensation and Site Clearance Board under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment.

These civil servants are tasked with assisting the People’s Committees of the three communes in carrying out duties related to component project 3, including compensation, support, and resettlement for the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway segment passing through Ho Chi Minh City. This segment is part of Phase 1 of the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway project implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through a BOT contract.

The civil servants and local authorities will coordinate to verify the origin of land and the legal status of houses, land, and attached assets; collaborate in appraising compensation, support, and resettlement plans for the project and advise on the approval of these plans; jointly assess compensation, support, and resettlement plans for individual cases and provide recommendations for their approval; and advise on land recovery decisions for specific cases, along with other related tasks concerning compensation, support, resettlement, and land recovery.

The secondment period is from September 22 to December 31.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh