HCMC artists present gifts to pupils, residents with difficulties in Yen Bai

On November 30, a delegation including artists from Ho Chi Minh City paid a charitable visit to Tran Yen District, the Northern province of Yen Bai, which was significantly affected by the aftermath of typhoon Yagi.

The visit is a part of the meaningful activities of the delegation before concluding a joint journey to Dien Bien Phu, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Education Board.

The interactive performances between the artists and the local pupils have brought a lot of fun and excitement.

Nguyen Quoc Toan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Tran Yen District Party Committee cum Chairman of the Tran Yen District People's Council, reviewed that typhoon Yagi has caused deaths and severe damage to property. Various areas in the district were isolated due to deep flooding and landslides, which disrupted the daily activities and production of the people.

In particular, 27 out of 46 schools in the district were affected by floodwater and landslides while equipment and facilities of nine medical stations had been significantly damaged.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 hands over gifts to the pupils with difficult circumstances.

During the visit, the volunteer artists from Ho Chi Minh City presented entertaining and meaningful performances of music, circus acts and magic shows to the pupils and residents.

Designer Nguyen Viet Hung presents 25 sets of Ao dai (traditional dress) fabrics to teachers facing difficulties.

On this occasion, the artists also distributed 120 gift packages to residents and pupils in Tran Yen District. Accompanying the delegation, designer Nguyen Viet Hung donated 25 sets of Ao dai (traditional dress) fabrics to local teachers . The total value of the gifts was VND245 million (US$9,468).

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong