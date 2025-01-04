Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC armed forces awarded Hero of People's Armed Forces title for third time

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command organizes a ceremony on January 4 to receive the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Ho Chi Minh City armed forces are awarded the Hero of People's Armed Forces title for the third time. (Illustrative photo)

This is the third time the city's armed forces have been awarded this prestigious title.

Established on September 4, 1945, throughout the 80-year journey of national liberation cause, the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces have continuously grown and developed, completing all assigned tasks, achieving resounding success and contributing to the nation's glorious victories.

In the new era, under the leadership of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and directly under the Party Committee, the Command of Military Region 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People's Committee, as well as the trust and support of residents, the city's armed forces have made remarkable progress and outstanding growth, always ready to receive and excellently complete all tasks in any situation, notably in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City armed forces have achieved outstanding success in maintaining political security and social order citywide.

By Thanh Trong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

