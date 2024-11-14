This afternoon, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved Decision No. 5193/QD-UBND for the Project to enhance the quantity and quality of public toilets in Ho Chi Minh City from 2024 to 2025.

HCMC approves project to enhance quality of public restrooms

This project aims to modernize Ho Chi Minh City's public infrastructure providing residents and tourists with more convenient and modern facilities.

The project aims to fund the installation of 172 new public restrooms in crowded areas like parks, squares, markets, and bus stations, focusing on ease of disassembly and installation. Moreover, the city will refurbish 80 run-down public restrooms in parks, sidewalks, medical facilities, schools, bus stations, and bus stops.

The project encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to participate in investing in and operating public restrooms; and mobilizes 600 businesses comprising markets, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels to open public restrooms for free to serve residents and tourists.

Specifically, by the end of 2024, an additional 200 businesses will be encouraged to open their public restrooms to the public free of charge. In the first quarter of 2025, 80 existing public restrooms will be upgraded, and 300 businesses will join the initiative to provide restroom facilities to the community. By the third quarter of 2025, 172 new public toilets will be constructed, and 500 businesses will be open to the public for restroom use.

Finally, by the end of 2025, the number of businesses offering free public restrooms is expected to reach 600.

The City People's Committee has tasked people's committees of districts, towns, and Thu Duc City with implementing, inspecting, and assessing the quality of public toilets in their areas to ensure compliance with construction standards, environmental protection, and urban aesthetics.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for monitoring and compiling the results of implementation efforts. As reported by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, by May 2024, the city boasts a total of 2,165 public toilets, reflecting a remarkable increase of 1,514 percent since 2018. In public spaces, there are 283 public toilets distributed as follows: 64 located in parks, 69 on sidewalks, and 143 situated at bus stations, train stations, and water wharves with an additional seven on vacant land.

Furthermore, there are 1,882 public restrooms available at various business and service establishments, including markets, supermarkets, gas stations, and restaurants. Currently, District 1 has installed four public restrooms on prominent streets such as Le Duan, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Trung Truc, and Nguyen Hue. These facilities are functioning effectively, offering free services while maintaining cleanliness. In District 7, public restrooms have been established on Tran Xuan Soan and Phu Thuan streets.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan